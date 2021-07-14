Mel B’s Gorgeous Daughter Is Modeling Bikinis, “Scary Spice of 2021!”

Former “Scary” Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge Mel B spends time at home with her three children including her eldest, daughter Phoenix. The gorgeous 22-year-old is modeling as seen in the stunning photos below. Phoenix captioned them: “My tan lines are tattoos at this point.” One fan replied: “Scary Spice of 2021!”

Phoenix captioned the yellow bikini pics below: “When that balcony sun hit.” More than one fan commented on the daughter/mother resemblance: “You’re just like your mum” and “double of your mum.”

Phoenix captioned the photo above with her mum Mel B: “Couldn’t miss us even if you tried.”

Attention Spice Girls fans: with the 25th anniversary video above, Mel B promises: “we WILL be back and that’s my ‘scary’ promise to you all.”