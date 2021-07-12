Mary J Blige Stuns In Super Tight Short Romper, “Ok Thighs!”

When not on stage or in the studio, hip hop legend Mary J Blige spends time a home like the rest of us. But she proved how different she is from the rest of us when she shared the video below of her roller skating inside her house and in a super tight denim short romper. As one fan replied: “Ok thighs!” with a couple of fire and queen crown emojis.

That song you hear in the video below is “Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” by Vaughan Mason & Crew.

Get ready to see more of Mary: she stars in the biopic Respect as singer Dinah Washington with Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin. Respect will be released in theaters in August 2021.