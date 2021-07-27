Mary J Blige Stuns In Backless Crop Top at Lil’ Kim’s Birthday Dinner, “Love the Fit”

When rapper Lil Kim turned 47, fellow rapper Fabulous surprised her with a birthday dinner. He reserved a private room at one of Lil Kim’s favorite restaurants, Jue Lan Kitchen. The birthday girl who wore a black and red silk dress with a high slit, shared the photos below and thanked French Montana for “popping in” and her “fabulous sister” Mary J Blige for being there.

Swipe the photos to see Mary at the dinner table rocking a white hot backless crop top. More than one fan replied: “love the fit.”

Get ready to see more of Mary: she’s reprising her role as Monet on 50 Cent’s Power III: Raising Kanan. And she’ll appear next on the big screen in the biopic Respect as Dinah Washington. (Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin.) Respect will be released on August 13, 2021.