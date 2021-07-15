Mark Wahlberg’s Gorgeous Wife Reveals “Hot Couple” Tattoo, “A Lot of Meaning”

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg turned 50 on June 5. His gorgeous wife of 11 years, former model Rhea Durham Wahlberg turned 43 on July 1. Two days after her birthday which the family celebrated in Idaho, Rhea shared the photo below, of a tattoo on her arm.

Wahlberg fans are going wild for the ink. One fan wrote: “Hot couple!” and another replied: “Terrific tattoo. Subtle but a lot of meaning.” It reads 71 ♡ 78. 71 is for the year Mark was born and 78 is for the year she was born.

Get ready to see more of Mark: the two-time Oscar nominee will appear next on the big screen in the 2022 action/adventure film Unchartered with Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas.