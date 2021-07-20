Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Golf Swing In “Sick” Pink Air Jordans, Greg Norman Reacts

When not on a Hollywood movie set, two-time Oscar nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is either in the gym, with his family, or likely on a golf course. When he shared the video below of his golf swing — yes, Mark is left-handed — he captioned it: “Have to get into the mid teens this year!! Golf goals! Next challenge.”

When retired Australian professional golfer Greg Norman aka The Shark, former world’s Number 1 ranked golfer in the 1980s and 1990s and two-time British Open winner, saw Mark’s video he replied with a 100 percent emoji.

In the video above, Mark announces his return to the game of golf and shows off his “sick” pink Air Jordan 4 Golf NRG ‘Seersucker’ shoes and his tequila branded Flecha Azul hat from Mexican-born pro golfer Abraham Ancer, who is currently ranked 23rd on the PGA Tour.

