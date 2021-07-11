Mario Lopez’s Gorgeous Wife Stuns In Sheer Lace Dress and Sexy Stilettos

When not on TV, former Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez spends time with his gorgeous wife Courtney Lopez and their children. When the handsome Hollywood couple recently attended the wedding of shoe designer Liza Cornejo, Courtney turned heads in a sheer and strapless navy blue dress (see below). Those “flirty and sophisticated” strappy 5-inch high heel sandals are by Mia Becar.

Several of Courtney’s followers want to know where she got “that gorgeous dress” but Mrs. Lopez has yet to reveal the designer.

Get ready to see more of Mario: he’ll appear next in the movie Holiday in Santa Fe, about a greeting card executive who shows up in Santa Fe to acquire a small family-run business that makes ornaments inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions.