Magic Johnson’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Tiny Bikini, “Bronzed”

NBA legend Magic Johnson is father of three children including EJ and Elisa, who both starred in the reality TV series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. During a recent interview, when asked “What are your dreams?”, Elisa replied: “I have a lot of dreams, because I was blessed with a lot of talents.” The young FIT graduate recently launched her own line of sunglasses. See photos below from her launch party in LA. That’s her dad and BFFs Lori Harvey and Jordyn Woods congratulating Elisa.

When Elisa shared the tiny string bikini pic above she captioned it “Bronzed.”

“I’m in love with my future” is the caption she used for the bikini top pic above which was taken in New York’s Central Park.