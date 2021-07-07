Lucy Liu Stuns In Pink Mini Dress, 5-Inch Heels, “Those Calf Muscles!”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood actress Lucy Liu (Kill Bill, Charlie’s Angels, Elementary) often models. When she shared the photos below, of her walking the streets of New York City in a pink and puffy Stella McCartney mini dress with long balloon sleeves and five-inch heel platform sandals by Giuseppi Zanotti, more than one fan commented on “those calf muscles!”

Get ready to see more of Lucy: she’s currently filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods!

And when not modeling, Lucy is often in her art studio!