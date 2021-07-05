Love & Hip Hop ATL’s Omeretta the Great Stuns In Bikinis and Fishnets, “I’m the Hardest”

On the Season 10 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, “The New Normal,” fans will catchup with music veterans Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, and meet two 25-year-old rappers Yung Baby Tate and Omeretta the Great.

When not filming Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Omeretta is often modeling as seen in the sheer bikini and fishnets ensemble above. She captioned the photo series: “They ain’t gotta say it but they knowing I’m the hardest.”

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1, right before Cartel Crew at 9 pm.