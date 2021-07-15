Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter “Havin’ My Way” In Tiny Bikinis at Beverly Hills Hotel

by in Culture | July 15, 2021

REginae Carter on TI and Tiny

Reginae Carter on TI and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle (VH1)

Rapper Lil Wayne and his ex-wife, Toya Johnson (Tiny and Toya; Friends and Family Hustle) are the parents of reality TV star Reginae Carter (Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta). When not on a TV set, the 22-year-old is often modeling as seen in the stunning bikini pics below.

Reginae captioned the baby blue bikini pics directly below: “I’m havin’ my way” and tagged it from the iconic, luxury, 5-star Beverly Hills Hotel.

In 2019, Reginae made her acting debut in two TV movies: Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta and Dear Santa, I Need a Date. No word yet on if/when Reginae will act again.

