Lil Kim Stuns In Sheer Jumpsuit and 50 Inches of Hair, “No Filter!”

After rapper 50 Cent shared his opinion of Lil Kim‘s ensemble at the BET Awards, the 46-year-old Brooklyn native singer announced “I ain’t bothered not one bit.”

Upwards and onwards, Lil Kim shared the latest fashion-forward ensemble (see photo below), and her fans and famous friends can’t get enough of it.

Wearing a custom-made sheer plunging neckline jumpsuit with a YSL belt and what appear to be hanging suspenders, Lil Kim received lots of fire emojis in the comments section from supermodel Naomi Campbell ,among others. Designer Marc Jacobs replied: “You look AMAZING!”

Makeup artist Olivia Song, who worked on that look, pointed out: “WHEWWWWWW and that’s on no filter!!!!!!!” P.S. Hairstylist Jonathan pointed out that’s 50 inches of hair Lil Kim is rockin’.