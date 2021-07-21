Lea Thompson’s Daughter Zoey Deutch Stuns In Unbuttoned Shirt Dress, “Those Legs!”

Hollywood movie star Lea Thompson (Back to the Future, Howard the Duck, Some Kind of Wonderful) is the mother of two gorgeous daughters including actress Zoey Deutch. When not on a TV or movie set, the 26-year-old is often modeling as seen in the stunning Valentino shirt dress photo below. She titled it: “Pants r so overrated.”

Below is a close-up from that Valentino photo shoot:

She also looks great in a bikini!

Get ready to see more of Zoey: she is slated to appear next in the upcoming crime/thriller The Outfit about a Savile Row tailor who ends up in Chicago making beautiful clothes for the only people who can afford them: gangsters. Oscar Award-winning actor Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) stars.