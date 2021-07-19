Kristin Chenowith Stuns In Pink Bustier Jumpsuit with Dove Cameron, “Beyond Gorgeous”

When not filming a TV or movie set, singer/actress Kristin Chenowith is often on stage. When she recently performed with the Utah Symphony, the gorgeous and talented petite star rocked a one-shoulder, peek-a-boo white jumpsuit with a tulle skirt. Her fans and famous friends went wild for the look. More than one replied: “Gorgeous outfit.”

That hot white ensemble is by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe.

Get ready to see more of Kristin: she’s playing Mildred Layton on the Apple TV series Schmigadoon! It’s about a couple (Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong) who, while backpacking, stumbles upon s a magical town where everyone acts like they’re in a 1940s musical. The stellar cast includes Alan Cumming, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen, and Dove Cameron, among others.

Kristin wore a stunning and strapless pink Alex Perry corset jumpsuit to the Schmigadoon! premiere, as seen above. More than one fan replied: “Beyond gorgeous!”

Of course, Kristin looks great in everything. The tiny strapless mini jumpsuit above, which is embellished with beads, crystals and sequins is by Balmain.