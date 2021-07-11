Kim Basinger Stuns In Purple Paisley Head Scarf, “Freaking Timeless”

It’s been four years since Hollywood movie star Kim Basinger (L.A. Confidential, Batman, 8 Miles, 9 1/2 Weeks) has appeared on the big screen. The gorgeous and talented 67-year-old actress last played Elena Lincoln in the 2017 film Fifty Shades Darker. While fans hope to see her acting again on screen, they are grateful to Kim’s daughter Ireland Baldwin (her father is Kim’s ex Alec Baldwin) who occasionally posts candid photos of her mum on Instagram.

When Ireland posted the photo above, she captioned it: “I ♥️ my little prison mike.” Fans went wild and flooded the comments section with compliments for Kim including “She’s freaking timeless.” Indeed.

People say Ireland looks “just like her momma.” (That’s Ireland above in the white blouse.)