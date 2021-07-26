Kevin Hart’s Wife Stuns In Bikini Pics, “That Tan Line Is Everything!”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood mega star Kevin Hart spends time with his gorgeous wife Eniko Hart and their family. When Eniko shared the “photo dump” below from their recent family vacation in the Bahamas, her fans flooded the mom of 2 (son Kenzo and daughter Kaori) with compliments including “That tan line is everything!” and “Ok tannnnnn.”

When Eniko shared the “swimming with sharks” video below, she reported: “i don’t abide by rules” and jokes: “i got bit.”

Get ready to see more of Kevin: he’ll appear next on the big screen in the comedy The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cucuo and Ellen Barkin, among others. And he’s playing Roland in the upcoming Borderlands action/comedy based on the video game with Cate Blanchett and Jack Black.