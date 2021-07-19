Kerry Washington Stuns In Tiny Yellow String Bikini, “Your Curls!”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Kerry Washington enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photo below. She captioned it: “Here comes the 🌞 (sun).”

Kerry’s fans and famous friends including stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler and director Lee Daniels are going wild for the photos. As one fan wrote: “Your curls!! This yellow on you absolutely stunning.“

Get ready to see more of Kerry: she will appear next on the big screen in the 2022 movie The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron and Laurence Fishbourne, among others.