Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Tiny Baby Doll Dress and White Mules — “So Pretty”

When not on stage or in the studio, country pop star Kelsea Ballerini enjoys the great outdoors and often flaunts those long legs of hers. When she shared the stunning white baby doll dress (Free People) photos below, her fans and famous friends flooded her with compliments. Oscar Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line) replied: “Baby Doll!”

As usual, more than one fan complimented Kelsea on her legs. One female fan, who claims to be a dancer, noted the middle picture where Kelsea demonstrated “nice extended leg and pointed toe.” P.S. Those white snake leather mules Kelsea’s wearing are by Franco Sarto.

Get ready to see more of Kelsea: she’ll be performing with the Jonas Brothers on their 2021 Remember This Tour, starting August 20.