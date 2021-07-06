Kate Bosworth Stuns In Tiny String Bikini, “Lucky to Be Here”

Actress Kate Bosworth is known for her roles in films including The Horse Whisperer, Remember the Titans, Blue Crush, and Superman Returns, among others. When not on a movie set, the gorgeous 38-year-old LA native spends time at the beach, as seen in the photo series below taken from the Mediterranean Sea. Make sure to swipe to see the tugging and the close-up bikini bottom pics.

Kate captioned the photo series: “The plan was to think of a clever summer caption, but honestly this was a truly beautiful day and I just feel really lucky to be here experiencing the world.”

Get ready to see more of Kate: she stars in the thriller Wild Indian with Jesse Eisenberg, in the thriller The Immaculate Room, and is filming Along for the Ride with Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney.