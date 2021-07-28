Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Curve-Hugging Cocktail Dress, Spiky Stilettos with Michael Jackson’s Daughter

When English actress Kate Beckinsale turned 48, the gorgeous and talented Hollywood movie star celebrated in a gorgeous black strapless glittery gown by Christian Siriano that emphasizes all her curves. Kate shared the “photo dump” below from her party. Those five-inch spiky stilettos are by Christian Louboutin. Many of Kate’s fans were impressed with her “killer heels.”

Attendees included funny ladies Molly Shannon and Sarah Silverman, and Paris Jackson, the one and only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson. Swipe the series below to see Paris with Anya Taylor-Joy.

Kate currently stars in the recently released movie JOLT.