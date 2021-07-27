Jurnee Smollett Stuns In Backless Ruffle Dress with Black Socks, “Love the Look!”

Actress Jurnee Smollett is known for her role as Leti in the popular TV series Lovecraft Country. While HBO cancelled the show that was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards, Lovecraft Country fans are holding their collected breath for a Season 2 on Apple TV, where the creator of the show Misha Green, just signed a deal.

Even when not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, Jurnee is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning backless tuxedo dress above. That white ruffle dress is by Prada. One fan replied: “I love the look! The socks are 👌🏾 🖤🤍.”

Get ready to see more of Jurnee: she will appear next on the big screen in Escape from Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, among others.

And she’s currently filming the drama Lou with Allison Janney who plays the title character, “a tough elderly woman living on a remote island is recruited by a neighbor to help her find her kidnapped daughter.”