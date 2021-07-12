Jude Law’s Daughter Stuns In Bikini Top with Shaved Head, “Meow!”

English actor Jude Law is known for his roles in movies including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Cold Mountain, Road to Perdition. When not on a Hollywood set, the 48-year-old spends time with his family which includes six children. His 20-year-old daughter Iris Law recently shared her new shaved head via British Vogue (see “before and after” photos below).

Iris shaved her head for her acting debut: she’s filming the biopic TV series Pistol based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain. Iris is set to play punk icon Soo Catwoman, who, was known for her legendary shaved head.

Since the Vogue photo shoot, Iris has gone blonde which seems to suit her stunning bikini and crop top pics below. That brown one-shoulder bikini top is by Miaou. The label says it’s “French for Meow.”

When Iris posted the blue crop top and tight pants montage below, Meadow Walker (daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker) replied: “Hi bubba.”

Iris captioned the photo and video series below: “ℌ𝔞𝔩𝔣 𝔭𝔦𝔵𝔦𝔢 😶‍🌫️𝔥𝔞𝔩𝔣 𝔣𝔞𝔠𝔢 𝔭𝔞𝔦𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯 𝔣𝔬𝔯𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔫𝔰𝔭𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔦𝔢𝔰.”

Note: Iris’s mum is Jude Law’s ex-wife actress Sadie Frost, who named supermodel Kate Moss as Iris’s godmother.