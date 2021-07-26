Josh Brolin’s Hot Young Wife Stuns In Tiny Undershirt, Barbra Streisand Reacts

When not filming a Hollywood hit movie or promoting his latest project (Sean Penn’s Flag Day), actor Josh Brolin (No Country For Old Men, Milk, True Grit, The Goonies), 53, spends time with his gorgeous wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 33, and their two young children.

When Kathryn shared the stunning photo below, of her modeling a tight white undershirt and a pair of black and white striped flare pants, she captioned it: “It’s a Jagger kind of day.”

When Josh (son of actor James Brolin) saw the photo, he replied “Damn.” When Josh’s step mom Barbra Streisand saw it, she wrote: “Come on home .. cant wait.”

Kathryn’s clothing company Midheaven Denim is the maker of those pants with designer Cynthia Rowley who wrote about those flared jeans: “anyone can be a rockstar.”

Get ready to see more of Josh: he’ll appear next on the big screen in Dune: Part One with Zendaya — out in theaters on October 22, 2021.