Jordyn Woods Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini, Demi Lovato Reacts — ‘Clash’

by in Culture | July 12, 2021

Ali Shaker/VOA / Public domain

Demi Lovato, photo: Ali Shaker/VOA / Public domain

Reality TV social media star Jordyn Woods (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) just dropped the stunning blue string bikini pic below and captioned it: “I’ll be here for a min…” When pop star Demi Lovato saw the photo (swipe to see the video), she replied: “All I need now is Jordan woods” with a fire and applauding emojis.

That’s a lyric from Dave’s song ‘Clash’ featuring Stormzy in which Dave sings the line: “I got the Jordan 4’s and 6’s, all I need now is Jordyn Woods.”

Jordyn captioned the neon yellow bikini pic below: “Bittersweet.”

Demi knows how to talk a sexy selfie too!

