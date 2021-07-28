Jordin Sparks Stuns In Cut-Out Bodycon Dress with High Slit, “This Dress!”

When not on stage or in the studio, the American Idol winning singer Jordin Sparks occasionally gets dressed up as seen in the stunning cut-out bodycon dress with a side slit photo below. More than one fan replied: “This dress!”

Jordin captioned the close-up pics below “ICED MOCHA.”

Get ready to see more of Jordin: she will star in a new Hallmark Channel movie, A Christmas Treasure, which she will also executive produce. The film will be part of the network’s famous Countdown to Christmas programming event.