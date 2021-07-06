Jordana Brewster Stuns In Hot Pink String Bikini, “Smoke Show!”

When not promoting Fast & Furious 9 (F9: The Fast Saga), the gorgeous and talented actress Jordana Brewster (who plays Mia in the Fast & Furious franchise) spends time with her family and sometimes on the beach.

When the 41-year-old Yale University graduate shared the gorgeous hot pink string bikini pic above, her fans went wild and flooded the comments section with compliments including “Smoke Show!”

Jordana captioned the white hot bikini pic above: “Had to get it on so fast I left the tag on.”

Get ready to see more of Jordana: she is set to appear next in the movie The Integrity of Joseph Chambers with The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.