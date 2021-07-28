Jordana Brewster Sizzles In Red Hot Scalloped Bikini with Dog, “Who Won?”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster enjoys the great outdoors and often in a swimsuit as seen in the stunning red hot scalloped string bikini below. She captioned the series: “Two bitches arguing over the lounge chair.”

Jordana’s fans are going wild over the photos and the caption. More than one asked: “Who won the argument?”

Get ready to see more of Jordana: she will appear next on the big screen in the drama The Integrity of Joseph Chambers with Jeffery Dean Morgan and her former Lethal Weapon co-star Clayne Crawford.