Jessica Chastain Stuns In Super Sheer Corset Dress, Dazzling Diamonds and Rubies Necklace

Actress Jessica Chastain made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. She walked the red carpet (in a yellow gown by Zac Posen) with her co-stars Sean Penn and Brad Pitt. Ten years later and Jessica is back in the south of France and stunning fans in a super sheer corset dress (by Dior).

As if she needed accessories, Jessica’s neck was wrapped in a stunning three-tiered Chopard necklace made of diamonds and rubies. Oh, and she’s wearing a matching ruby ring! And

Get ready to see more of Jessica: she stars in the 2022 action thriller The 355 with Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz.