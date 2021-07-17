Jessica Alba Stuns In Knotted Crop Top and Front Slit Skirt, “Love This Outfit”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba spends time with family and her “work” family as seen in the fun photos below taken in New York City. When Jessica shared the pics, she teased her Honest customers with “So many exciting things happening!” but many of her followers commented on that shirt and skirt. More than one wrote: “Love this outfit!”

Jessica’s striped knotted crop top and silk maritime print front-slit skirt are both by Etro from its Women’s Spring-Summer 2021 Fashion Show collection. And those super cute green slip-on sandals are by STAUD.

As seen in the video below, Jessica looks great in everything!