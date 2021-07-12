Jenna Elfman Stuns In Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Yes, I Have Bruises On My Legs”

When not filming or promoting Fear the Walking Dead, actress Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg) spends time with her family and sometimes in a summer bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below. As one fan replied: “You are such a beautiful woman, Jenna.” Indeed. Another wrote: “You so dang hot.”

When Jenna shared the bikini pic below, she captioned it: “Keepin’ it real with the scissors ‘round here. (And yes, I have bruises on my legs. I ALWAYS have bruises on my legs. RAISING BOYS = BRUISES.)”

Some of Jenna’s fans, who are also parents, admitted to having bruises too. As one wrote: “I have two boys!!! And the other day was like i always have bruises on my legs now 😂 glad its not just Me!!”