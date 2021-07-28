Jenna Dewan Stuns In Sheer Ruffle Wedding Dress, “Glowing and Gorgeous!”

For the cover of the wedding themed magazine The Knot, the 40-year-old dancer/actress Jenna Dewan wore a sheer mesh wedding dress by New York City designer Markarian. It’s called the Lancelot Dress and has an ruffled silhouette, in a nude sheer sequin. The nylon dress comes with a matching crystal belt, and a white 100 % silk slip dress.

Jenna, who was previously married to Hollywood actor Channing Tatum, is engaged to actor/singer Steven Kazee, father of her first born — 16-month-old son Callum.

Get ready to see more of Jenna: the former World of Dance host is going to be one of the judges for the new CBS dance competition, Come Dance With Me, which is executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell.

Jenna also answered questions in that gorgeous bridal dress in the video above. She says she can’t twerk but we don’t believe it!