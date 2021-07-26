Janelle Monae Stuns In Tiny Tube Top and Crinkle Pants on Speeding Yacht, “That Wind!”

When not on stage or in the studio or on a Hollywood movie set, Janelle Monae (Antebellum) enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning photos (and video!) below. Wearing a ruched tube top and cute crinkle pants, the 35 year old singer/actress stands bravely on the back of a speeding yacht. And, yes, that’s a long Chanel necklace.

Janelle’s fans can’t enough of the “gorgeous” look and the scenery. As one replied: “That light, that wind, that water, that look….enjoy it all to the fullest!”

Get ready to see more of Monae: she will appear next on the big screen in the 2022 Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Kate Hudson, among others.