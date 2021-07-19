Heidi Klum’s Gorgeous Daughter Drops “Messy Hair” Bathrobe Video, “Sweet Dreams”

When not judging America’s Got Talent, supermodel Heidi Klum spends time with her family including her 20-year-old daughter Leni Klum who is following in her mother’s footsteps as a professional model. (Leni’s father is Heidi’s ex-boyfriend, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.)

In the video below, wearing a white bathrobe, Leni announces her official partnership with German hair styling company ghd, which is known for its flat irons, hot brushes, hair dryers and curlers. That song you hear is “Sweet Dreams” by Alan Walker & Imanbek.

