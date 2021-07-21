Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Bikini Pics with Girlfriends, “Making Me Feel Good”

Hollywood movie star Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me) has been sharing gorgeous bikini photos and video of her having fun with her girlfriends. The brunette is TV producer Debra J. Fisher (Being Mary Jane, Criminal Minds, Charmed); the blonde is Danish model/actress/singer Nina Bergman.

When Heather shared the black bikini video below she captioned it: “So grateful for my amazing ❤️girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special.”

Heather took the red hot bikini pics of Nina, below.

Get ready to see more of Heather: she is set to appear next on the big screen in the Western movie The Last Son with Sam Worthington and Machine Gun Kelly.