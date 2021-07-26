Haylie Duff Stuns In Wet Bikini Pic, “That Suit Is Hot!”

Actress Haylie Duff is best known for her roles on 7th Heaven (Sandy Jameson), Lizzie McGuire with her sister Hilary Duff (Amy Sanders), and in movies including Napoleon Dynamite (Summer Wheatley), among others. When not at work, 36-year-old Haylie spends time with her man, Matt Rosenberg, and their two adorable daughters: 6-year-old Ryan and 3-year-old Lulu.

When Haylie shared the gorgeous bikini pic above, her fans and famous friends showered her with compliments.

Fellow former Disney child star Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens) replied: “That suit is hottttt!” Others complimented her on that stunning turquoise necklace.