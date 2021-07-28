H.E.R. Stuns In Plunging Mini Dress and Air Jordans, “Legs!”

When not on stage or in the studio, singer/musician H.E.R. sometimes models as seen in the stunning photos below. In the series below, standing near an overflowing garbage Dumpster (swipe!), the 24-year-old L.A. native wears a KITH set — a plunging wrap top with matching bicycle shorts underneath — and a pair of Air Jordans. Her fans are going wild for the look and those “legggsssss!”

She’s been wearing more provocative ensembles, which reveal a lot more leg!

H.E.R.’s debut studio album Back of My Mind (aka BOMM) was released in June 2021.