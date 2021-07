On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes the casts from Freeform’s Good Trouble and grown-ish who play for their favorite charities. As seen in the photo above, grown-ish star Yara Shahidi rocks a plaid bustier top with a pair of jeans and turquoise high heels.

Yara Shahidi of grown-ish on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Eric McCandless)

But then again, Yara looks amazing in everything. Check out the hot pink bikini pics below.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.