Actress Francia Raísa is known for her roles on Grown-ish (Ana Torres) and The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Adrian Lee), among others. When the gorgeous and talented actress turned 33, she shared the stunning string bikini pic below.

Her fans and famous friends have been showering her with compliments including her former Secret Life co-star Allen Evangelista who told Francia to: “Go crazy! Like CRAZY crazy!” with a red devil emoji.

She looks great in every color!