‘Grown-ish’ Star Chloe Bailey Stuns In Plunging Corset Top on Celeb Family Feud

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, TV host Steve Harvey welcomes the young casts of two popular Freeform sitcoms, Good Trouble and grown-ish. Grown-ish is spin-off of black-ish starring Yara Shahidi. Her co-star Chloe Bailey (one of the sisters of the singing duo Chloe x Halle) plays too and looks stunning in a hot white plunging neckline corset top and leather-looking pants. See below!

Chloe Bailey on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Get ready to see more of Chloe: she’s landed a role in the upcoming thriller The Georgetown Project with Oscar winner Russell Crowe and Sam Worthington.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.