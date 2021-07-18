‘Good Trouble’ Star Emma Hunton on Celeb Family Feud Stuns In Bikini, “I Lost Weight”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes the casts from Freeform’s Good Trouble and grown-ish who compete to win money for their charity. As seen in the photo above, Good Trouble star Emma Hunton wears a snug green turtleneck and flared jeans on the show.

When not on TV, Emma enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the photo directly above. She captioned it: “Summer baby.” When she posted the tight butterfly crop top photo below, one fan replied: “truly can not handle the heeeeat.”

And when she posted the photo below (dated April 2021), she reported: “*I got divorced. Y’all can stop asking how I lost weight now. Damn.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.