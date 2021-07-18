‘Good Trouble’ Star Cierra Ramirez Stuns In Tiny String Bikinis, “Smoking Hot”

Game show host Steve Harvey welcomes the two young, gorgeous and talented casts from Freeform’s Good Trouble and grown-ish on Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud. While Yara Shahidi leads the grown-ish team, Cierra Ramirez leads the Good Trouble team: both compete to win money for charity. Cierra wears a hot pink blazer dress for the televised event.

A day or two before the Celebrity Family Feud episode makes its premiere, Cierra shared the stunning black bikini pics above. She captioned the series: “hot girl summer is in full effect & i got the hat to match.” One fan replied: “smoking hottt.” Indeed.

When Cierra posted the insanely tiny string bikini pic above, (just) one fan replied: “too skimpy.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.