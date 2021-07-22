Gemma Chan Stuns In Gold Metal Dress Held by Thread, Rhinestone Eye Makeup, “Breathtaking”

Actress Gemma Chan is promoting her latest film Raya and the Last Dragon (she is the voice of Raya’s rival Namaari, the warrior princess of Fang). At the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, the gorgeous and talented 38-year-old stunned in a gold sequin mini dress with a custom train held together by at least one transparent thread. The gown is by Oscar de la Renta.

As if she needed more wow-factor, Gemma was bedazzled with white and black rhinestones under her eyes. See close-up pics below. Credit goes to British Vogue contributing beauty editor Val Garland.

Get ready to see more of Gemma: she, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine star in the 2022 thriller film Don’t Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wilde.