Florence Pugh Stuns In Tiny Cut-Out Mini Dress, “Honest Hungry Moment”

Hollywood movie star Florence Pugh is making the talk show rounds to promote her latest film, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow (maybe you’ve heard of it). For her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 25 year old English actress wore a stunning cut-out dress by Stella McCartney. The glitter dress is called Malisa, and its from her 2021 Winter Collection.

And when not on the telly, Florence can be spotted walking the streets of London as seen in the photos below. She gives photo credit to her friend Josh Skinner and writes: “when it’s a friend taking the pictures, they always manage to get the honest hungry moments.”

And that white cut-out dress Florence wore on Good Morning America is by Givenchy.