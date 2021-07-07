Florence Pugh Stuns In Corset Crop Top, High-Slit Skirt, “Insane!”

When not on a movie set or promoting her latest project, Black Widow, 25-year-old English actress Florence Pugh can be seen at a fashion show. For the most recent Dior show, she brought her stunning mother (swipe below to see the lady in a light maxi dress), and wore a flouncy floral crop top and matching skirt.

The crop top and matching skirt ensemble is becoming on her and appears to be becoming her signature look…

For another recent red carpet event, Florence wore a provocative untied corset crop and matching high-slit skirt custom made by Miu Miu. Those sparkling stilettos are by Jimmy Choo.

When the crop top photo below was shared, Florence wrote: “the colors are INSANE!”

Get ready to see more Florence: she will reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye.