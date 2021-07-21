Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Eva Longoria Stuns In Lingerie Dress, Sending ‘Desperate Housewives’ Gabi Vibes

by in Culture | July 21, 2021

GRAND HOTEL - "Curveball" - Danny discovers a new piece of information in Sky's disappearance, Alicia and Gigi disagree on how to best run the hotel, and Gigi gives her a glimpse into her mother's past, on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 1 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) EVA LONGORIA

Eva Longoria on GRAND HOTEL (ABC/Richard Cartwright)

Even when Hollywood star Eva Longoria isn’t on a TV or movie set, she is often in front of a camera and looking gorgeous. When she shared the stunning lingerie lounge dress photo below, her fans went wild “for the whole outfit” including her QUAY sunglasses. The dress — which features a patchwork of South Beach photographs taken by Andy Sweet in the 70s and 80s — is by designer Esteban Cortazar.)

More than one fan commented, “I don’t see Eva, I see Gabi on this picture.” A reference to one of Eva’s most popular roles — Gabi Solis on Desperate Housewives.

Eva even looks good laying on the floor! P.S. That army green with black stars jumpsuit is called The Grover.

Simple Share Buttons