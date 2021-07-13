Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Eva Longoria Jumps Like Cheerleader In Nude Bikini, “Awesome Bounce”

by in Culture | July 13, 2021

GRAND HOTEL - "Curveball" - Danny discovers a new piece of information in Sky's disappearance, Alicia and Gigi disagree on how to best run the hotel, and Gigi gives her a glimpse into her mother's past, on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 1 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) EVA LONGORIA

Eva Longoria on Grand Hotel (ABC/Richard Cartwright)

When not on a TV or movie set, former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini. To celebrate National Bikini Day (she was admittedly a little late), she shared the gorgeous bikini pics below. The first photo, of Eva jumping like a cheerleader in a nude-color bikini had one impressed fan reply: “Awesome bounce.”

You can watch Eva literally bounce on her home workout trampoline in the video below…

Get ready to see more of Eva: she’ll appear next on the big screen in the rom-com Unplugging with Lea Thompson, Keith David, and Nicole Byer. Eva is currently filming the upcoming sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds with Ice Cube.

