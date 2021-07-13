Eva Longoria Jumps Like Cheerleader In Nude Bikini, “Awesome Bounce”

When not on a TV or movie set, former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini. To celebrate National Bikini Day (she was admittedly a little late), she shared the gorgeous bikini pics below. The first photo, of Eva jumping like a cheerleader in a nude-color bikini had one impressed fan reply: “Awesome bounce.”

You can watch Eva literally bounce on her home workout trampoline in the video below…

Get ready to see more of Eva: she’ll appear next on the big screen in the rom-com Unplugging with Lea Thompson, Keith David, and Nicole Byer. Eva is currently filming the upcoming sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds with Ice Cube.