Erykah Badu’s Daughter Stuns In Tiny Corset Top, “Looks and Sounds Like Mama”

Mega star singer Erykah Badu is the mother of three children including Puma Curry. The father of the gorgeous and talented 17-year-old is rapper The D.O.C., co-founder of Death Row Records with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. Surrounded by a musical family and famous friends, it’s no wonder that Puma can sing, too.

When her father posted the video below, of Puma singing, his fans showered him and Puma with compliments including “She can sing!” and “She look and sound like her Mama,” among others.

Fans are getting eager to hear more from Puma and these teaser photos with Dr. Dre in the studio and yes, that’s Eminem below, are feeding the fire.