Emma Roberts and Zoey Deutch Stun In Same Mini Dress, 4-Inch Stilettos — Who Wore It Better?

Two young, gorgeous and talented actresses, both from legendary Hollywood families, were photographed wearing the same outfit: a white Valentino shirt dress with a pair of Valentino 4-inch patent-leather and mesh stilettos. Below, Emma Roberts (30-year-old daughter of Eric Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts) wore a white Valentino belt with her shirt and is laying on the ground.

Below, Zoey Deutch (26-year-old daughter of actress Lea Thompson and filmmaker Howard Deutch) revealed a lot more leg without a belt as she stretched out on a chair. The only other difference is their Valentino rock stud bags.

The two photos beg the question “who wore it better?’ but let’s face it, they both look great — belt or no belt, floor or chair!