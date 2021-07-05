Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Hot Pink Bikini, “Smoke Show!”

Actress Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, is known as a model (Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana) and an actress (The Runaways, Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road).

The 32-year-old star is currently promoting her new project, the 2020 black comedy film Zola, about a part-time stripper named Zola (Taylour Paige) who leaves Detroit with fellow stripper Stefani (Riley) to take a road trip to Tampa, where they expect to make a lot of money. The screenplay is based on real-life Detroit waitress Aziah “Zola” King’s 148-tweet thread about a trip she took to Florida with a stripper named Jessica.

Riley rocked a hot pink bikini while promoting Zola (above). Many of Riley’s fans left compliments in the comments including one who wrote: “Smoke show!” Riley also looks good in purple…

Get ready to see more of Riley: she’s starring in the upcoming 70’s rock and roll series Daisy Jones & The Six.