Dua Lipa’s Mother, 48, Stuns In Sexy Scalloped Bikini, “Wowza!”

When not on stage or in the studio, 25 year old English pop star singer/songwriter Dua Lipa spends time with her family including her gorgeous mother Aneza (née Rexha) Lipa. Aneza is also mother to Dua’s sister Rina and brother Gjin. When Aneza shared the beach bikini pic below, she was showered with compliments. One fan replied: “wowza.”

Anesa looks great in one-piece swimsuits, too, as seen below. She titled the photo directly below with Dua: “Sun kissed.”

Anesa thanked daughter Dua for the “cute” yellow swimsuit photo below.

Get ready to see more of Dua: she’s scheduled to launch her fifth concert tour, Future Nostalgia Tour in support of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, in April 2022. (The tour has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)