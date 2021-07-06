Diane Kruger Stuns In Tiny Babydoll Dress, “Too Old To Wear? Never!”

Hollywood movie star Diane Kruger is known for her roles in films including Quinten Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and as longtime partner of The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, father of her 2-year-old daughter. When not on a movie set or with her family, Diane occasionally gets dressed up as seen in the bathroom selfie below. That babydoll dress is by Louis Vuitton.

When the 44-year-old actress reported: “My mother told me tonight that I’m probably too old to wear this short of a dress….F… THAT !!!”, supermodel Helena Christensen replied: “Short for sure, too old? Never!” Fellow actress Kate Bosworth chimed in: “Hahahaha that sounds like something mind would say.”